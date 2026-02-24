It comes after the Government published fresh guidance on gender in schools

Primary schools should “not come down too hard” on students questioning their gender and let young people “experiment” and “consider who they are,” the Education Secretary has told LBC.

Appearing on LBC’s Call the Cabinet, Bridget Phillipson was pressed on whether primary schools should allow young boys to wear dresses to school or go by traditionally “feminine names.” Pointing to recent guidance published by the Government, as well as the Cass review, Ms Phillipson said schools must take a “watchful approach” and work alongside parents but should allow “children just to consider who they are to behave in ways that might not be aligned with their sex or their gender.” “So if a boy wants to wear dresses, we should just, if we allow that to work, children will experiment at different points, they will consider who they are,” she added. Read more: Minister unable to answer whether children could lose care plans under new SEND reforms

“Taking a watchful approach, not coming down too hard on that actually reduces what we see in terms of children moving towards a more medicalised model.” Noting that the number of primary school children who actually consider transitioning is astronomically low, the minister added: “I think it would be exceptionally rare for primary schools to be operating that. “But I've also been clear that in anything in that space, unless there are very strong safeguarding reasons where a child is at risk of harm, parents should be involved in those important decisions.” Her comments come after fresh Department of Education guidance said students should be able to socially transition, but single-sex spaces, such as girls’ toilets, should remain protected. In proposed updates to statutory safeguarding guidance, the DfE said that if a child does not want to use toilets or changing rooms for their designated biological sex, schools should consider whether they can provide an alternative. After the Cass Review and last year’s Supreme Court ruling on biological sex, the Government has set out how schools should support children who are questioning their gender.