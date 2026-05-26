BP has removed its chairman Albert Manifold over "serious concerns" were raised relating to "governance standards, oversight and conduct".

The London-listed firm said its board "unanimously decided that (he) should no longer serve as chair and director with immediate effect".

Amanda Blanc, senior independent director at BP, said: "Albert has helped bring a welcome focus and pace to BP’s transformation.

"However, the board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action."

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