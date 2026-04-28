Oil and gas company BP's profits have soared as it benefits from windfall prices amid the Iran war.

The firm's profits more than doubled in the first three months of the year after attacks led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping waterway through which approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil flows.

In the first three months of 2026 BP's underlying profits surged by more than 130 per cent, hitting 3.198 billionn dollars (£2.366 billion).

Most analysts had expected profits of 2.67 billion dollars (£1.97 billion) in the first quarter.

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