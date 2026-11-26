Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie issue rare joint statement as they settle $164m legal battle which sparked ten year feud
“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” Representatives for Pitt and Jolie said.
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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released a joint statement about their family after years of legal battles over their shared property.
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The couple infamously split in 2016 and, a decade later, have finally resolved their shared French winery, which fueled a bitter feud and led to Pitt suing Jolie in 2022 over her stake.
The former couple have decided to dismiss claims against each other on Weednesday.
The terms of their agreement have not been shared, but the couple have issued a rare joint statement, saying they want to move on for the sake of their family.
“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” Representatives for Pitt and Jolie said.
Read more: Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie for the first time since split
Read more: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement following bitter eight-year legal battle
“Any comments in media stories attributed to "sources" are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.”
In 2008, the couple bought the Chateau Miraval winery, a 1,200-acre estate in Correns in the south of France, for an estimated $28.4 million. They married there in 2014.
Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, are parents to Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Pitt is believed to be estranged from all of his children, and four (Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne) have moved to officially drop his surname.
The couple met in 2005 on the set of Mr. & Mrs Smith. They tied the knot in 2014 and split in 2016.
In 2021, the vineyard was estimated to be worth a reported $164 million.
Tensions built between the two when Jolie sold her share of the estate to billionaire businessman Yuri Shefler in a $64 million deal.
This prompted a legal feud between the pair, which resulted in Jolie claiming Pitt abused both her and one of their six children on an airplane in 2016.
“Throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of eight and 15,” according to 2022 court documents.
“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” adding that “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the documents allege.
“Pitt lunged at his own child, and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” Jolie's cross-complaint claimed.
“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in, and all bravely tried to protect each other.”
Jolie also accused Pitt of pouring beer on her and then pouring beer and wine on their children during the flight.
After landing, Pitt allegedly assaulted Jolie after she told him of her plans to stay in a hotel with the children.
“He also grabbed and shook Jolie by the head and shoulders, causing one of the children to beg, 'Don’t hurt her,"' the actress's complaint claimed.
“He let Jolie go but then called her a "b****," before adding, "F*** you, f*** you all.”
Jolie filed for divorce just five days after the alleged altercation.
Pitt denies the claims, and the FBI cleared him of any wrongdoing.