“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” Representatives for Pitt and Jolie said.

The couple divorced in 2016, two years after they married. Picture: Bob Riha Jr/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released a joint statement about their family after years of legal battles over their shared property.

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The feud centres around Chateau Miraval, a vineyard estate in the south of France. Picture: MICHEL GANGNE/Getty

“Any comments in media stories attributed to "sources" are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.” In 2008, the couple bought the Chateau Miraval winery, a 1,200-acre estate in Correns in the south of France, for an estimated $28.4 million. They married there in 2014. Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, are parents to Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Pitt is believed to be estranged from all of his children, and four (Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne) have moved to officially drop his surname. The couple met in 2005 on the set of Mr. & Mrs Smith. They tied the knot in 2014 and split in 2016. In 2021, the vineyard was estimated to be worth a reported $164 million.

Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, are parents to Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Picture: Jun Sato/Getty

Tensions built between the two when Jolie sold her share of the estate to billionaire businessman Yuri Shefler in a $64 million deal. This prompted a legal feud between the pair, which resulted in Jolie claiming Pitt abused both her and one of their six children on an airplane in 2016. “Throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of eight and 15,” according to 2022 court documents. “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” adding that “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the documents allege. “Pitt lunged at his own child, and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” Jolie's cross-complaint claimed.

Pitt is believed to be estranged from all of his children, and four (Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne) have moved to officially drop his surname. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy