Brad Pitt and Florence Pugh have both said they would love to play the villain in the next James Bond film.

The actors have both appealed to director Denis Villeneuve for consideration after Robert Pattinson was given the part of 007 for at least the next film.

Pitt was promoting The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth when he was asked if he would take on the role of a villain and replied: “I’d like to do that. I’d be up for that.

"My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well, it’s tall shoes, but I’d take it on.”

And asked by another reporter, Pitt added: “Sign me up for the villain. Get Denis Villeneuve on the flip phone, let’s go!"