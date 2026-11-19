Brad Pitt and Florence Pugh both want to play Bond villain
A listers make their claim for consideration to Denis Villeneuve... And they don't seem to be joking
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Brad Pitt and Florence Pugh have both said they would love to play the villain in the next James Bond film.
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The actors have both appealed to director Denis Villeneuve for consideration after Robert Pattinson was given the part of 007 for at least the next film.
Pitt was promoting The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth when he was asked if he would take on the role of a villain and replied: “I’d like to do that. I’d be up for that.
"My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well, it’s tall shoes, but I’d take it on.”
And asked by another reporter, Pitt added: “Sign me up for the villain. Get Denis Villeneuve on the flip phone, let’s go!"
The actor, who starred alongside Bardem in F1 last year, also welcomed the casting of Pattinson, who was a relatively 11th hour casting rumour.
Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Henry Cavill were among those who were tipped to be frontrunners to get the nod to play the spy.
O'Connor has since been reported to have turned down the role, joining a list of actors to have opted out that includes Ewan McGregor, Clint Eastwood and Christian Bale over the years.
No details about a plot, release date, or the rest of the cast have been shared, but Pugh has put herself forward to be considered as a rare female baddie.
Pugh, who has worked with Villeneuve on the Dune franchise, told a reporter: “I sent Denis a message this morning, and I said, ‘Congratulations on finding a new Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of 5’4’?”