A man has been charged with racially aggravated assault after police received reports of an armed man near a college in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said they received reports from 9.21am on Thursday of a man armed with what appeared to be a knife on Great Horton Road near Bradford College.

Two members of the public were injured and taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries while a small gardening tool was seized by officers at the scene, the force added.

The man was detained by college security staff and arrested by attended officers, according to police.