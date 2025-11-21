Police are working to unravel the mystery case of a Bradford shopkeeper who disappeared for five years before turning up alive shortly after five people were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The mystery surrounding his five-year disappearance has sent the local rumour mill into overdrive.

However yesterday, Mr Ali turned up alive and well at a police station.

On Monday, police renewed their appeal for Mr Ali after five people were arrested on suspicion of his alleged murder - three women, aged 47, 54 and 55, and two men, aged 27 and 51.

Ismail Ali was last seen leaving work at Gulam Food Stores, in Cumberland Road, Bradford, on 29 May 2020.

Some believe he was living nearby the entire time, others believe he might have staged his own disappearance.

One friend told the MailOnline: “No one knew what happened to him. Everyone was talking about it, but no one seemed to know what happened to him.

“I know he was very stressed before he vanished. He was having problems with his wife. There were lots of rows and stress at home.

“Maybe he finally had enough and started a new life away from her. Maybe he faked his own death? No one knows.”

Four months after his disappearance a neighbour told a local newspaper: “Everybody is talking about it. We are worried about him.”

West Yorkshire police said earlier this week: “After extensive enquiries we now suspect that Ismail Ali is no longer alive, and we suspect that he may have been murdered.”

It is believed he presented himself at the police station because some of those arrested were ‘close to him’ and he didn’t want them to get in trouble.

Raids at properties in connection with his disappearance and apparent murder led to the discovery of large quantities of cash - sparking a money laundering investigation.

He is not in custody or under arrest but is being 'safeguarded', West Yorkshire Police said.

His former employer at Gulam Food Stores said: “He has been found safe and sound. That is the good news. But we don't know where he went.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating the suspicious disappearance of Bradford man Ismail Ali in 2020 can confirm that he turned up at a police station yesterday reporting to be safe and well.

“Officers are working to understand the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

“Following the arrests on Monday, house searches were carried out at three properties, and a large amount of cash was seized.

“A number of the people who were arrested remain on bail for money laundering offences.

“Enquiries will remain ongoing for some time into the money laundering offences.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public who shared the appeal for Mr Ali.”