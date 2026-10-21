We have seen promises on rail before in the North of England.

Henri Murison MBE, Chief Executive of Northern Powerhouse Partnership

HS2 was supposed to get here, with Boris Johnson standing in front of Rocket in a museum in Manchester, before scaling it back. Although Andy Burnham wants an alternative north of Birmingham, the way to do it isn’t officially confirmed.

Northern Powerhouse Rail, the East–West plan first announced a decade ago and backed by £45bn of commitment from this government, alongside more powers to raise more money locally if needed by keeping a share of income tax and business rates, has much more certainty about when it will happen.

For nearly a decade, I have led the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, working with business and civic leaders throughout. Before I joined, I was at the Yorkshire Building Society with its longstanding head office in Bradford. However, within my first few months, they opened a significant operation in Leeds because they couldn’t attract talent from as far afield as they needed in order to grow.

The primary challenge in Bradford was connectivity. Critically, the access by rail for people commuting every day. As a result, the Chamber of Commerce and wider business community came together behind a plan, first developed by Arup and supported by leaders across the North, to put Bradford on the Northern Powerhouse Rail map. The then Chancellor George Osborne had committed to new and upgraded lines across the Pennines. It was critical that Bradford was on this line to better connect it not only to Leeds and Huddersfield, but also to Manchester Airport for direct long-haul links, and to Liverpool.

In the intervening years, I have been on the rollercoaster of this journey with the leadership of the council to secure this investment for a city with enormous potential.

It is Britain’s youngest city with huge strength in all its diversity. Yet today, opportunities across the North, whether an apprenticeship or a first job, are not accessible to them unless they can leave home. From launching a report on the UK stage at the MIPIM international property conference in Cannes with global law firm Addleshaw Goddard to studies by experts like Mace and Mott MacDonald, we have had plenty of evidence of business support and the economic potential.

The case is clear: either continue paying higher costs in benefits and health inequality, or invest in the infrastructure that makes it possible to raise wages and, with it, wider prosperity. This would enable the growth of local firms and attract higher-productivity businesses across West Yorkshire.

Under Boris Johnson's Conservative government, this scheme was cancelled. Then, in the ashes of HS2's cancellation, Bradford was different. Unlike several of Rishi Sunak’s fairytales that went nowhere, like the electrification of the North Wales line, it secured not only a promise but real support to plan the project. The then Leader worked cross-party with Huw Merriman, the then Rail Minister. The Southern Gateway board, which unites the public and private sectors and is led by my late friend Nigel Foster, made real progress.

By unlocking the regeneration of the Southern Gateway, we will see homes and jobs for this city which otherwise would not be here. Yesterday, the Transport Secretary, the Rt Hon Heidi Alexander MP, announced the location of Bradford’s new station, right in the city centre on the Interchange site where the current one stands.

There is more work left to do. Working with the council, led by Cllr Stephen Place, the opposition leader and Mayor Tracy Brabin and cross-party with Reform, Conservative and Labour, I will do everything I can to push forward ambitious plans that enable future phases of Northern Powerhouse Rail, including a new line to Huddersfield.

This network will better connect young people in Bradford with opportunities in Manchester, Liverpool and Sheffield. As the new chair of the Southern Gateway board, I am committed to doing all I can to make sure the cross-party consensus we have had for so long continues.

Bradford and the North’s next phase of growth will be built by business. The confidence is already building here, and Northern Powerhouse Rail will build it further.

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Henri Murison MBE is Chief Executive of Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

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