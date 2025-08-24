Experts appear to have found a way to stop the deadliest form of brain cancer from growing in groundbreaking new research. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Experts appear to have found a way to stop the deadliest form of brain cancer from growing in groundbreaking new research.

Scientists at University College London (UCL) say they think they have found a way to slow glioblastoma in its tracks by blocking a key brain protein. The deadly tumour kills half of sufferers within a year but new tests on mice showed how the tumours spread fastest in the brain's white matter, packed with nerve cell connections called axons. The cancer shreds these connections and triggers a bodily response called Wallerian degenerations, which in turn creates inflammation that helps the cancer spread further. The team at UCL believe that targeting the protein responsible for clearing away axons could prevent the tumour from using Wallerian degeneration to spread.

Scientists at University College London (UCL) say they think they have found a way to slow glioblastoma in its tracks by blocking a key brain protein. . Picture: Alamy