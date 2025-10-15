Patients who have taken the drug in clinical trials report remarkable results, including their tumours shrinking.

Taylor Pepper from Peterborough, who was diagnosed with an oligodendroglioma brain tumour in 2024. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Patients with brain cancer have expressed disappointment after a drug that slows – or even stops – tumours growing was rejected for use on the NHS.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published draft guidance turning down vorasidenib over uncertainties in the economic data and lack of clarity on whether the drug improves overall survival. Vorasidenib is for people aged 12 or over who have had surgery for types of low-grade glioma with either the IDH1 or IDH2 genetic mutations. Patients who have taken the drug in clinical trials report remarkable results, including their tumours shrinking. IDH-mutant low-grade gliomas are one of the most common primary brain tumours diagnosed in people under 50 and around 300 people in England would have been eligible for vorasidenib.

Taylor Pepper and her daughter Ava. Picture: PA

Current treatment includes surgery, followed by radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Patients are then monitored for tumour re-growth before further treatment is considered. Vorasidenib is a daily pill that works by inhibiting the abnormal enzymes caused by the IDH mutation, which drive tumour growth. A clinical trial on 331 patients from 10 countries found that vorasidenib slowed or even stopped tumour growth in patients with grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma. The drug also delayed the time before patients needed another intervention. Taylor Pepper, 35, from Peterborough, was diagnosed with an oligodendroglioma brain tumour in 2024 following a routine eye test which detected swelling behind her right eye. Mrs Pepper, who is married and has a six-year-old daughter, had to stop running her business and give up her driving licence. Surgeons at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge removed most of her tumour but could not take it all because of its location. Mrs Pepper joined a clinical trial and now takes vorasidenib daily and will stay on it. The drug has shrunk her tumour. She said: “As much as I keep positive, it is very scary … but with the treatment I know I’m in a good place. “Being able to take this drug has given me a lot more benefits. I’m able to live a normal life and make memories with my little girl. “It’s devastating that this is a no (from Nice) because brain tumour patients have had to wait a long time for decisions on treatment anyway so having to wait longer for a decision on this will cause a lot of stress and worry.