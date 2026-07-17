It came after a busy festive period with her husband Ross and four-year-old twins Max and Freddie, and when she developed a headache she initially thought she had just overdone it

Kim Borthwick with her twin boys Max and Freddie. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A Scottish mother diagnosed with incurable brain cancer has said she is treasuring every moment with her young sons because she does not know if she will live long enough to see them start school.

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Kim Borthwick, 35, from Glasgow, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour on January 18, just a week after she began experiencing symptoms. It came after a busy festive period with her husband Ross and four-year-old twins Max and Freddie, and when she developed a headache she initially thought she had just overdone it. “I remember saying, ‘I need to lie down’. The headache was unbearable,” she recalled. “Then my hand started tingling and I lost feeling down one side. I was being sick. “I just knew something wasn’t right, but I’d never experienced migraines before so I put it down to that and thought it had been triggered by overdoing it during the festivities.” Read More: Prostate Cancer UK pays tribute to TV presenter and long-time Sky News anchor Dermot Murnaghan Read More: Brain tumour patient 'had to sell house to fund experimental treatment'

Kim, who was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer. Picture: PA

Following several visits to her GP, Ms Borthwick, who grew up on Glasgow’s south side, was referred to A&E for an urgent CT scan. Soon afterwards she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma – a type of highly aggressive brain tumour – and told she might need surgery that evening. She has credited NHS staff with saving her life, saying their swift action has given her more time with her sons. However, she is realistic about her prospects, given that if she makes it to her 40th birthday she will be among the longest-surviving 10% of people diagnosed with her type of cancer. She said the knowledge has led to her treasuring every moment with her sons. “I don’t know if I’ll see them start school,” she said. “You take those little moments for granted until you realise they could be taken away. “My diagnosis has given me the clarity to enjoy every moment I have with my boys.”

Kim Borthwick with her husband Ross and her twin boys Max and Freddie. Picture: PA

She added: “I know I would have made a bloody good granny.” Ms Borthwick said her experience has also brought home the lack of attention and resource given to tackling brain cancer, where survival rates in the UK have not changed for decades. She said this felt like an “injustice” given survival rates for many other cancers have improved “dramatically” over the same period. She has joined the Brain Cancer Justice (BCJ) campaign group, which is urging politicians to provide greater support and funding for rare cancers. The group is also calling for a dedicated minister for rare cancers to ensure continuity in research, funding and policy. She explained: “I have a fire in my belly to effect change for people diagnosed with brain cancer in Scotland. “It is difficult to accept, but it’s unlikely I will benefit from these changes.

She said she is treasuring every moment with her young sons. Picture: PA