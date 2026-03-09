Campaigners are calling on the Government to increase brain cancer research, as the illness continues to be the UK’s biggest cancer killer of people under 40.

The petition, launched just under six months ago, has attracted more than 100,000 signatures, thereby compelling Parliament to hold a full debate on the issue in the House of Commons.

Brain Cancer Justice members headed to 10 Downing Street on Monday to hand over a petition calling on ministers to “turn terminal into treatable” and allow patients with a terminal prognosis to try treatments that may be effective, but are not licensed for their cancer.

Georgie Maynard, Chair and Co-Founder of Brain Cancer Justice, said the group wanted to turn warm words into funded research, faster trials, and real treatment options.

"We need funded research, we need accelerated trials, we need access to genomic sequencing and we need justice across the UK – to end the postcode lottery," he said.

"Above all we need the Government to move from talking about brain cancer to investing in solutions.

"And we need transparency from the Government, they must lay out clear, actionable plans, with specific steps, timelines and milestones to turn their words into real results.

"We urgently need real change – now!"

Brain cancer continues to be the UK’s biggest cancer killer of people under 40, claiming thousands of lives each year.

The petition has been powered by months of consistent grassroot efforts across all areas of the UK, but notably in areas where the postcode lottery is impacting the local experience.

It has been driven by families living with brain cancer, those who have loved and lost, and strangers who have stepped forward to help.

High profile individuals have also supported the campaign, such as the former boxer Frank Bruno and Commonwealth Games swimmer, Archie Goodburn, who is living with brain cancer.

Other celebrities including Davina McCall, Piers Morgan, and actress Kelsey Parker - the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker - have also helped.

But despite widespread support, Department for Health ministers have refused to meet with the campaign group, citing diary pressures.

After handing the petition to No.10, the campaigners headed to Parliament Square for a supporter’s rally. Where speeches were read out by key figures such as Matthew Wilson, the co-founder of Brain Cancer Justice.

"The strength of public feeling has not abated in the last 10 years; since the Realf petition, little has improved" he said.

"There have been many reports and many promises in the past decades but the reality is there has been very little progress in the most malignant forms of the disease.

"In 1999, temozolomide (a type of chemotherapy) was hailed as ‘the most important advance in brain cancer treatment in the past 20 years' by The Lancet. That was 27 years ago.

"For glioblastoma the standard of care has not changed since temozolomide was introduced."