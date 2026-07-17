Jo Fuller was diagnosed with glioblastoma while on holiday in Australia almost two years ago. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

A woman with an aggressive form of brain cancer has told how she chose to sell her house to pay for potentially life-extending treatment that is not available on the NHS.

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Jo Fuller, 51, said it was one of the “hardest decisions” she had ever made, but was her only hope of accessing treatment that may give her more time. The charity Brain Tumour Research is now urging the Government to invest in research and expand access to clinical trials so “patients are not faced with these difficult and costly decisions”. Mrs Fuller, a dyslexia specialist from East Leake in Nottinghamshire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma while on holiday in Australia almost two years ago. After standard treatments did not work, she opted to sell her house to continue accessing specialist care. She has funded hyperthermia treatment, which heats tumour tissues to between 42C and 43C, alongside regular consultations with an alternative oncologist, repurposed medication and nutritional supplements. Hyperthermia is used alongside radiotherapy and chemotherapy to make cancer cells more vulnerable to other therapies. The treatment is not routinely funded or widely available on the NHS – it is only used by specialist teams for certain cancers, such as a specific type of bladder cancer. Its use to treat brain tumours is largely experimental, but can be accessed through trials or private clinics.

Ms Fuller collapsed on Boxing Day . Picture: PA

Mrs Fuller said: “Selling my house was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but it became my only way of accessing treatments that might give me more time. “I never imagined I’d have to sell my home simply to keep fighting for my life.” In December 2024, Mrs Fuller had travelled to Australia with her husband Wayne to spend Christmas with his family. The couple were planning to move to the country for two years and said it felt like their future was “falling into place”. However, she collapsed on Boxing Day. “We’d been shopping for a family barbecue before relaxing outside overlooking the sea,” she said. “The next thing I remember was waking up on the dining room floor surrounded by paramedics. I had no idea I’d suffered a seizure and stopped breathing.” Mrs Fuller was diagnosed with glioblastoma and had brain surgery in Australia. She described the experience as “terrifying”.

Mrs Fuller was diagnosed with glioblastoma and had brain surgery in Australia. Picture: PA

Mrs Fuller returned to the UK three and a half months later to have radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The couple also brought forward their planned handfasting – a symbolic marriage ritual – after being told not to delay important milestones. Mrs Fuller’s first post-treatment scan showed the tumour had continued to grow aggressively and spread across her brain. She is no longer having hyperthermia treatment while she is off chemotherapy but continues to pay for three-monthly consultations, repurposed medication and supplements, which cost hundreds of pounds each month. Mrs Fuller has also put funds to one side in case future scans show her tumour has grown. In that case, she hopes to pursue IOZK immunotherapy treatment in Germany, which is not licensed in the UK. She said: “I’ve always told myself I’ll be part of the 1% of long-term survivors. “I refuse to let glioblastoma decide my future, but there desperately needs to be more research so families like mine have better treatment options and more hope.” About 3,200 people each year are diagnosed with glioblastoma, with a third surviving beyond a year. Just 4% of patients survive behind five years.

. Picture: PA