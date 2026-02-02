Scientists are to assess a new "brain cooling" collar for the first time in a bid to help more patients with traumatic head injuries.

Now researchers want to assess whether using the new cooling collar will help reduce risks linked to full-body therapeutic hypothermia and still have reported benefits linked to cooling.

But conditions including pneumonia have been recognised as a potential side effect which may hamper recovery.

Previous studies have investigated deliberate whole-body cooling - or therapeutic hypothermia - of patients to try and limit brain damage in people with severe head injuries.

The world-first study will examine whether the device, applied around the neck of patients, will limit brain swelling after serious head injuries.

When a person has injured their head swelling or bleeding around the brain can increase pressure within the skull which can lead to damage of the brain or restrict blood supply.

The long term impacts of traumatic brain injury can vary widely in severity but can include thinking, functional, behavioural and emotional difficulties.

Previous work suggests that hypothermia can be effective in reducing intracranial pressure, reducing the risk of these side effects.

Now a team at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge are assessing the efficacy of the collar - known as the CB240_Aurora device - which was developed in partnership with company Neuron Guard.

Some 20 patients will be enrolled to the first part of the study over the next year, with half given the collar and half given usual care.

Experts say the collar has potential use outside of hospital settings, such as at the scene of road accidents or at sporting events.

Study lead, neurosciences and trauma critical care and anaesthesia consultant Dr Andrea Lavinio - who is also an affiliated assistant professor at the University of Cambridge's

Department of Medicine, said: "In traumatic brain injury, hypothermia has long been considered a potentially neuroprotective strategy, but large clinical trials have not demonstrated a consistent benefit.

"One possible explanation is that the systemic side-effects associated with whole-body cooling may outweigh any neuroprotective effects of hypothermia.

"This pilot study will assess whether selective, brain-directed temperature control can be delivered while minimising systemic effects, thereby informing the design of larger clinical trials and the future development of temperature-management strategies."