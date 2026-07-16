Jo Fuller described it as being as one of the "hardest decisions" of her life

Mrs Fuller was was diagnosed with glioblastoma while on holiday in Australia almost two years ago. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A woman fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer was forced to sell her house in order to afford an experimental treatment.

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Jo Fuller, 51, revealed it was one of the "hardest decisions" to make but realised it was her only hope of extending her life. Mrs Fuller, a dyslexia specialist from East Leake in Nottinghamshire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma while on holiday in Australia almost two years ago. After standard treatments did not work, she opted to sell her house to continue accessing specialist care. Read more: Teenagers should be offered meningitis B jab on NHS, Government advisers say Read more: GPs to offer blood tests for Alzheimer's in new landmark study

Jo Fuller, 51, said it was one of the “hardest decisions” she had ever made, but was her only hope of accessing treatment that may give her more time. Picture: PA

She has funded hyperthermia treatment, which heats tumour tissues to between 42C and 43C, alongside regular consultations with an alternative oncologist, repurposed medication and nutritional supplements. Hyperthermia is used alongside radiotherapy and chemotherapy to make cancer cells more vulnerable to other therapies. The treatment is not routinely funded or widely available on the NHS – it is only used by specialist teams for certain cancers, such as a specific type of bladder cancer. Its use to treat brain tumours is largely experimental, but can be accessed through trials or private clinics. The charity Brain Tumour Research is now urging the Government to invest in research and expand access to clinical trials so "patients are not faced with these difficult and costly decisions". Mrs Fuller said: "Selling my house was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but it became my only way of accessing treatments that might give me more time.

About 3,200 people each year are diagnosed with glioblastoma. Picture: Alamy

"I never imagined I’d have to sell my home simply to keep fighting for my life." In December 2024, Mrs Fuller had travelled to Australia with her husband Wayne to spend Christmas with his family when she collapsed after a shopping trip. Mrs Fuller was diagnosed with glioblastoma and had brain surgery in Australia before returning to the UK three and a half months later to have radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Mrs Fuller’s first post-treatment scan showed the tumour had continued to grow aggressively and spread across her brain. She is no longer having hyperthermia treatment while she is off chemotherapy but continues to pay for three-monthly consultations, repurposed medication and supplements, which cost hundreds of pounds each month. Mrs Fuller has also put funds to one side in case future scans show her tumour has grown.In that case, she hopes to pursue IOZK immunotherapy treatment in Germany, which is not licensed in the UK.

Mrs Fuller also brought forward her planned handfasting with partner Wayne – a symbolic marriage ritual – after being told not to delay important milestones. Picture: PA

She said: "’ve always told myself I’ll be part of the 1% of long-term survivors. I refuse to let glioblastoma decide my future, but there desperately needs to be more research so families like mine have better treatment options and more hope." About 3,200 people each year are diagnosed with glioblastoma, with a third surviving beyond a year.Just 4% of patients survive behind five years. Mrs Fuller added: "No one should have to sell their home to access treatments that might prolong their life, and no family should feel as though there are no more options simply because research hasn’t progressed quickly enough."

Hyperthermia is used alongside radiotherapy and chemotherapy to make cancer cells more vulnerable to other therapies. Picture: Alamy