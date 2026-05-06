The former Spice Girl's eldest son Brooklyn said in January that he does not wish to 'reconcile' with his family

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence following the rift between her family and their eldest son, Brooklyn. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on the explosive claims made by her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, which made headlines in January.

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Brooklyn accused his parents of being 'performative' and trying to push him away from his wife, Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty

The 52-year-old mother of four told the podcast host, “When David and I first met, it was never our intention to start a brand. “People talk about 'Brand Beckham'. That has happened so organically. When I first met David, I mean, he was a Brylcreem boy. "So David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi, and I was in the Spice Girls, and that's where I learnt so much about how to build a brand and marketing. While he was doing Brylcreem and Adidas, the Spice Girls were doing Walker's crisps, Pepsi, Chupa Chups lollies, and deodorant.

Victoria rejected the notion of 'Brand Beckham', insisting it 'happened so organically'. Picture: Getty

"Do you know? True story, my mother still has a Spice Girls' pizza in her oven. That pizza's been in the freezer for thirty-odd years. "So when people talk about 'Brand Beckham', that was never something that we even discussed." The former Spice Girl added that the couple don't even have any shared business deals. She explained that while David has contracts with Inter Miami, she is focused on her fashion empire, which has grown to a whopping £500 million. "David does what David does, I do what I do," she said.

The former Spice Girl has gone on to run a £500 million fashion empire. Picture: Getty