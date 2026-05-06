'Brand Beckham was never our intention': Victoria speaks out on Brooklyn's explosive claims
The former Spice Girl's eldest son Brooklyn said in January that he does not wish to 'reconcile' with his family
Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on the explosive claims made by her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, which made headlines in January.
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Brooklyn hit out at his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, for controlling press narratives, putting “Brand Beckham” before the family, and trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.
He claimed that his life had been "controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else" and accused his family of "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships"
Victoria has said it was “never our intention to start a brand” in a new interview with Dragon’s Den businesswoman Emma Grede, four months on from her son’s comments.
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The 52-year-old mother of four told the podcast host, “When David and I first met, it was never our intention to start a brand.
“People talk about 'Brand Beckham'. That has happened so organically. When I first met David, I mean, he was a Brylcreem boy.
"So David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi, and I was in the Spice Girls, and that's where I learnt so much about how to build a brand and marketing. While he was doing Brylcreem and Adidas, the Spice Girls were doing Walker's crisps, Pepsi, Chupa Chups lollies, and deodorant.
"Do you know? True story, my mother still has a Spice Girls' pizza in her oven. That pizza's been in the freezer for thirty-odd years.
"So when people talk about 'Brand Beckham', that was never something that we even discussed."
The former Spice Girl added that the couple don't even have any shared business deals.
She explained that while David has contracts with Inter Miami, she is focused on her fashion empire, which has grown to a whopping £500 million.
"David does what David does, I do what I do," she said.
Victoria also responded to the claims that she is a pushy parent. The mum to Brooklyn, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, said that her children "have had a very different upbringing to myself and David.
She went on, “I think the world is also a very different place now as to what it was when they were younger,
"Ultimately, you know, we want the kids to be hard-working, kind. I’ve always wanted to be the best mum that I could be and look after the kids, but I also feel that it’s been part of my job to really help them fulfil their full potential and for them to recognise what their sense of purpose is. It’s never about being pushy or forcing.”
LBC has contacted Brooklyn Beckham's representatives for comment.