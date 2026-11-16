Mia Latter, 37, who Brand referred to as 'the child' spoke to LBC about her allegations against the jailed comedian - as she campaigns for a staggered age of consent.

Mia Latter, now 37, has gone public with her allegation that she was raped by Russell Brand when she was 16. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Jacob Paul

A woman who waived her anonymity to publicly accuse Russell Brand of raping her when she was 16 has told LBC the decision to move the disgraced former comedian to a Category C prison is a "slap in the face" to victims.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mia Latter, now 37, alleges she was raped by the comedian when he was 30 and she was still at school. She told LBC's Nick Ferrari that Brand is a "dangerous person" as she slammed the decision to move Brand from high-security HMP Wandsworth to Category C prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. Ms Latter said: "It's disappointing, and I feel like it's probably a slap in the face to those women that have just gone through a horrific ordeal in court and fought so hard to get that conviction. "I think that probably feels like a bit of an insult to them. But he still has that lengthy sentence ahead of him, so no matter how many landline phone calls he gets, he's still in prison for a considerable time." Ms Latter previously reported the allegation that Brand raped her to the Metropolitan Police but chose not to pursue the criminal process in favour of campaigning to change UK law to have a staggered age of consent, which would make sexual relationships between adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17 illegal. The force says its investigation remains ongoing. Read more: Noel Fielding releases first statement following Russell Brand conviction Read more: Russell Brand accused of sexual misconduct by six more women

Mia Latter alleges she was mistreated by the comedian when he was 30 and she was still at school. Picture: Getty

Speaking about her reaction when Brand was jailed for 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault, Ms Latter, who the disgraced star referred to as 'the child,' said: "I cried. It was a sigh of relief that he's— I know that he's a dangerous person, and we only have to listen to the testimony of the women. "We only have to also listen to things he said as well and the things he's written about in his books to know that this is a dangerous person. And I'm glad that he is not out there doing any more harm," she told Nick. Previously referred to using the pseudonym 'Alice' in reports about the case and subsequent Channel 4 documentary, Ms Latter has waived her right to lifelong anonymity in a bid to campaign for a change in the law, aimed at protecting teenagers from grooming. Ms Latter said: "We don't want to criminalise anybody under the age of 18 [including] 16, 17-year-olds, 18-year-olds having sex with each other. I'm not interested in that. I don't want to police anybody's relationships. I think healthy relationships are important, and they're important in helping you develop and grow. "But I think maybe if you're 16 to 19 and you're having a sexual relationship, that's fine. If you're 17 to 20, that's fine. But anything over that threshold would then become a criminal matter." De facto deputy prime minister, Louise Haigh, said the proposed change in the law "deserves proper consideration and scrutiny. I can absolutely understand why she is calling for it.” “Mia’s heart-breaking story” meant a law change deserved consideration. “We need to listen to Mia and other victims like her who have been through these experiences, because it’s really important that as lawmakers their experience is at the heart of what we consider," said Ms Haigh.

The concept of staggered consent is already law in several US states, including Florida, where the comedian was living prior to his prison sentence being handed down. Florida's age of consent currently stands at 18, but is lowered to 16 if the partner is not older than 23. Ms Latter was 16 when she first met Brand, who was working for MTV at the time, while returning home from a shopping trip. He later messaged her and continued to ask her to meet him for dinner, even after she had revealed her age. According to Ms Latter, Brand asked her to keep their relationship secret from her friends, although members of his entourage were aware of it. She alleged that he regularly referred to her as “the child” in front of them.

Brand previously acknowledged having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30 during an appearance on a podcast hosted by conservative media personality Megyn Kelly earlier this year. The jailed comedian has previously described himself as an “immature 30-year-old” and said that consensual sex involving a power imbalance, such as fame, “involves exploitation”. Ms Latter told The Times that she spoke to police following the release of a documentary about Brand, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to include her case in his trial at Southwark Crown Court. She said: “They [the police] wanted me to be part of a subsequent trial, but they said that the decision was made [not to include her in the first trial] after he had done the Megyn Kelly and the Piers Morgan interviews… "I was told that I wasn’t actually going to make it to the October trial because… they didn’t want it to become ‘the Alice show’, which was my pseudonym in the article. I was devastated by it.”

Ms Latter was 16 when she first met Brand, who was working for MTV at the time, while returning home from a shopping trip. Picture: Getty