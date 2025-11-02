Ben Obese-Jecty said that it is "vital" to clarify information regarding the attacker and motives to prevent speculation and misinformation from spreading online

Police officers walk along the platform near an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station on November 1, 2025. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ben Obese-Jecty, MP for Huntingdon, has praised the "incredible bravery" of Cambridgeshire Constabulary in their response to last night's "tragic and shocking" mass stabbing that has left nine people fighting for their lives.

A man with a large knife is believed to have been shot with a Taser by police after going on a bloody rampage on a high speed train after it left Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire on Saturday evening. British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings which happened on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross. Police said there have been no fatalities so far from the attacks which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described as “deeply concerning”. A 10th person suffered non life-threatening injuries. Read more: LIVE: Nine suffer life-threatening injuries as terror police probe train stabbing Read more: LNER issues 'do not travel' notice following mass stabbing in Huntingdon

Ben Obese-Jecty, Mp for Huntingdon. Picture: House of Commons/Roger Harris

Mr Obese-Jecty told LBC's Matthew Wright: "The train itself wasn’t supposed to stop at Huntingdon - it was en route from Peterborough to, I believe, Stevenage, but it stopped here because that was the first station the driver was able to bring the train into and people disembarked and local police and armed police were able to stop the attacker. "Credit to Cambridgeshire Constabulary - I met with the chief constable late last night and he reassured me around some of the way the response took place - the first officers on the scene were actually local response officers - the type you might see on a local Saturday night and armed police followed after - but incredible bravery from those officers for dealing with this situation." BTP said a major incident was declared, and at one point declared “Plato”, the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”, before the latter declaration was subsequently rescinded. Cambridgeshire Constabulary had only trained for an Operation Plato incident last week. Mr Obese-Jecty added that it is "vital" to clarify information regarding the attacker and motives to prevent speculation and misinformation from spreading online.

Paramedics medical equipment is pictured in side a police cordon outside Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 1, 2025, following a stabbing on a train. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images