Lula's reelection looked like a long shot as voters soured on him and his Workers' Party after years of corruption scandals and rising prices

Brazil's president Lula da Silva has been re-elected. Picture: Xinhua/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Brazil's president Lula da Silva has been re-elected after a nail-biting runoff against the son of his far-right predecessor, Flavio Bolsonaro.

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The leftist president has won a fourth term, defeating the far-right senator and son of jailed president Jair Bolsonaro. The shock result defied polls, precedent and global anti-incumbent sentiment to put the brakes on a wave of right-wing election victories across Latin America. Senator Bolsonaro had finished first in the election's first round and hoped to revive his father's far-right movement. Read More: Ukraine to meet Russia and US in trilateral summit, Zelenskyy announces Read More: Filipino minister claims Thomas Markle Sr may be a 'sex offender of the grossest kind' as probe continues

At times, Lula's reelection looked like a long shot, as voters soured on him and his Workers' Party after years of corruption scandals and rising prices, while sweeping societal changes left the former metalworker and union leader looking out of touch with an increasingly app-based economy and its growing ranks of informal workers. Lula's victory marks another comeback in a career full of them. The 80-year-old was jailed from 2018 to 2019 on corruption charges that were later overturned, paving the way for him to beat Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election. "He is a statesman, a giant," leftist federal lawmaker Erika Hilton, who was with Lula in Sao Paulo during the vote count.

Supporters of Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate after the results of the presidential runoff election. Picture: JUAN BARRETO/Getty

Pollsters said better-than-expected turnout had powered Lula to victory. Leonardo Barreto, the co-founder of consultancy Think Policy, said voters had chosen Lula's familiar embrace over Bolsonaro's novelty. "People today are choosing between change, with some apprehension, and a known path, which guarantees certain rights," he said. During the campaign, Lula pointed to a track record of falling poverty and inequality, while unemployment, illiteracy and deforestation hit record lows during his third term. He warned Bolsonaro would cut welfare spending, backslide on social advances and hand over Brazil's sovereignty to US President Donald Trump, whose State Department led a campaign to get the Bolsonaros back to power. Lula's win deprives Trump of a major addition to what has been a growing bloc of friendly right-wing Latin American governments that have embraced Washington's agenda on security and migration. Celso Amorim, a former Lula foreign minister, said the leftist "would be very important for establishing a point of balance in Latin America. Lula is that balance."

Flavio Bolsonaro had finished first in the election's first round and hoped to revive his father's far-right movement. Picture: PHOTO COM TATO SERVIÇOS FOTOGRÁFICOS LTDA/Alamy