The Man City star's side will meet England or Mexico next

Brazil were beaten 2-1. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have been knocked out of the tournament after a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

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Erling Haaland struck two late goals in New Jersey to reach the quarter-finals. The Manchester City striker underlined his status as one of the world’s leading goalscorers by notching his sixth and seventh goals of the tournament in the final 11 minutes at the MetLife Stadium. Neymar’s stoppage-time penalty was little consolation for five-time winners Brazil, for whom Bruno Guimaraes saw an early penalty saved, as they crashed out in the last 16. Read more: LIVE: Mexico v England: Team news announced ahead of crunch clash for a place in quarter-finals Read more: England face World Cup test as storms, altitude and fireworks threaten knockout clash and Mexico manager reveals plan to 'neutralise' Kane

Norway will meet England or Mexico. Picture: Getty

Stale Solbakken’s side have progressed to the last eight for the first time in their first World Cup tournament in 28 years. The Scandinavians, who had not lost to Brazil in four previous encounters and beat them 2-1 in the group stage at the 1998 World Cup, thought they had taken an early lead, but midfielder Patrick Berg’s effort was clearly offside. The Scandinavians broke the deadlock as Haaland powered in front of Arsenal defender Gabriel to send a superb header from Schjelderup’s pin-point cross beyond Alisson.Haaland has now scored in his last 14 appearances for his country.

Neymar scored a consolation penalty. Picture: Getty