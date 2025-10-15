The King was thanked by a Brazilian indigenous chief for shining a light on the impact of deforestation in the Amazon during a gathering for his environmental charity.

Charles, 76, met Chief Raoni Metuktire as scientists and business and indigenous leaders joined a reception for the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) at St James’s Palace in London on Wednesday evening.

The Kayapo ethnic leader, thought to be around 93 years old, said to the King in his native language via a translator that he had waited a long time to speak to him.

Metuktire then put his hand on Charles and thanked him for helping indigenous people by shining a light on environmental issues impacting the Amazon, such as deforestation.

