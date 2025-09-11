Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro has been found guilty of plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election, in a blow to his far-right movement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bolsonaro was standing trial over allegations he plotted a coup to overthrow Brazil's current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which he denied. His supporters stormed government buildings on January 8, 2023 - a week after Lula da Silva's inauguration. The far-right former president could now face decades in prison after a majority of justices on Brazil's Supreme Court found him guilty of conspiring to keep himself in power, after his left-wing opponent Lula da Silva won the presidency. The attempted coup didn't go ahead in the end as the 70-year-old failed to garner enough support from the military. Read more: America's most wanted: FBI release first pictures of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination Read more: Peter Mandelson sacked as US ambassador over Epstein ties

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro invade the National Congress in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. Picture: Getty

But it did result in the storming of government buildings, the justices found. Only three out of five justices found Bolsonaro guilty. One acquitted the populist former leader, and one is yet to vote, but the majority is enough to convict him. The initial charges were levelled by prosecutor-general Paulo Gonet, who accused Bolsonaro and 33 others of attempting a coup that included a plan to poison his successor, and kill a Supreme Court judge. Seven of Bolsonaro’s closest allies have also been ordered to stand trial on five counts: attempting to stage a coup, involvement in an armed criminal organisation, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, damage characterised by violence and a serious threat against the state's assets, and deterioration of listed heritage. Bolsonaro had maintained his innocence, and has repeatedly characterised the trial as a 'witch hunt'.

US President Donald Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019. Picture: Getty