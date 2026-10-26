Lula's reelection looked like a long shot as voters soured on him and his Workers' Party after years of corruption scandals and rising prices

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses supporters during a victory rally after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Brazil's President Lula da Silva has been re-elected for a historic fourth term following a nail-biting runoff against Trump-backed, far-right favourite Flavio Bolsonaro.

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The leftist president won a historic fourth term, defeating the son of jailed far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in an unprecedented victory. The shock result defied polls, with global anti-incumbent sentiment halting a wave of right-wing election victories across Latin America. Social media revealed organised underground efforts to rally left-leaning voters, amid claims the right were suppressing the left's campaign messaging with the help of Meta. Secretive WhatsApp groups emerged, with more than 10 million people joining these networks, as QR codes were handed out on public transport in a bid to turn the tide on pollsters' predictions. President Lula had long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump - a victory that is likely to upset Washington. Read More: Ukraine to meet Russia and US in trilateral summit, Zelenskyy announces Read More: Filipino minister claims Thomas Markle Sr may be a 'sex offender of the grossest kind' as probe continues

Brazilians have re-elected President Lula da Silva. Picture: Alexandre Schneider/Getty

Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva crowd Paulista Avenue during a rally celebrating his victory for a fourth term in the presidential runoff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Senator Bolsonaro had been seen as the favourite, finishing in first place during the first round of election voting. A figure who hoped to revive his father's far-right movement, Bolsonaro has refused to accept the result, adding that it was impossible and that he will request the election be annulled. During the count on Sunday night, the vote remained neck and neck, until the left-leaning president surged ahead just after midnight UK time. "This was a defeat for denialism and lies. I must confess that every time I attended a debate, I felt embarrassed," he told supporters following the victory. "Either the homeland remains free, or we die for Brazil. This country will not accept being anyone's backyard," he said, taking a veiled swipe at the US.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a victory speech after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff in Brazil. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his running mate Geraldo Alckmin address supporters during a victory rally after winning the presidential runoff. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

At times, Lula's reelection looked like a long shot, as voters soured on him and his Workers' Party after years of corruption scandals and rising prices, while sweeping societal changes left the former metalworker and union leader looking out of touch with an increasingly app-based economy and its growing ranks of informal workers. Lula's victory marks another comeback in a career full of them. The 80-year-old was jailed from 2018 to 2019 on corruption charges that were later overturned, paving the way for him to beat Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election. "He is a statesman, a giant," leftist federal lawmaker Erika Hilton, who was with Lula in Sao Paulo during the vote count.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses supporters during a victory rally after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Supporters of Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate after the results of the presidential runoff election. Picture: JUAN BARRETO/Getty

Pollsters said better-than-expected turnout had powered Lula to victory. Leonardo Barreto, the co-founder of consultancy Think Policy, said voters had chosen Lula's familiar embrace over Bolsonaro's novelty. "People today are choosing between change, with some apprehension, and a known path, which guarantees certain rights," he said. During the campaign, Lula pointed to a track record of falling poverty and inequality, while unemployment, illiteracy and deforestation hit record lows during his third term. He warned Bolsonaro would cut welfare spending, backslide on social advances and hand over Brazil's sovereignty to US President Donald Trump, whose State Department led a campaign to get the Bolsonaros back to power. Lula's win deprives Trump of a major addition to what has been a growing bloc of friendly right-wing Latin American governments that have embraced Washington's agenda on security and migration. Celso Amorim, a former Lula foreign minister, said the leftist "would be very important for establishing a point of balance in Latin America. Lula is that balance."

Flavio Bolsonaro had finished first in the election's first round and hoped to revive his father's far-right movement. Picture: PHOTO COM TATO SERVIÇOS FOTOGRÁFICOS LTDA/Alamy