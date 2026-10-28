The popular bakery, which regularly has queues snaking through the market, hit headlines earlier this month over claims they were being 'kicked out of Borough Market for being too successful'

By Danielle de Wolfe

A popular British bakery that claimed it had been 'banned from Borough Market' for 'being too successful' has called on the Chancellor to "show some courage" ahead of the Budget.

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Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the bakery's owner, Matthew Jones, urged the Chancellor to "shake things up a bit" and show "some courage" in a bid to encourage entrepreneurship in the UK. The business owner, who is poised to open a branch in New York later this month, told LBC that a rising minimum wage has led to a lack of incentivisation for business owners and a reluctance to take on trainees and apprentices. He told Nick "the entry-level" wage for trainees is "so high" and combined with the UK's economic climate and business costs, leaves little incentive for business owners. "There's only so much one can take before you just start looking elsewhere, which is what we've done," he explained. "To train a person takes years. And it's when you set the benchmark so high for somebody coming into the business, if it's sort of £16, £17 an hour, then how do we — we've got nothing left to reward them with further down the line." It comes as John Healey pledged to "back entrepreneurs" in Wednesday's Budget. Read more: Budget 2026 LIVE: Healey 'to focus on energy costs and add 2p to cost of a pint of beer' in statement Read more: Chancellor scraps standing charges on gas bills as he vows to 'back entrepreneurs' in first Budget

"I’m a baker at heart - always have been. I’ve had a career in the baking and food industry for 40 years," he told LBC. But he pointed out that independent businesses are facing a number of issues - noting his own recent experience, having previously claimed Bread Ahead was kicked out of borough market "for being too successful". "We’ve had two London landlords shut us down because we’ve been too successful. It’s extraordinary, costs have gone through the roof - and there’s only so much we can pass onto the customer." Noting his new opening in New York could pose a different route for the business owner, he told Nick that if he is successful stateside, "I might really have a change of heart of where my priorities lay." Urging John Healey to show "courage" in his Budget, the businessman and baker told LBC: "Let's shake things up a bit. I mean, look, as a business, we'll be okay. I'm very fortunate. We do have an international business now, and we'll kind of survive whatever because we are entrepreneurial and we will adapt. "But when there's barrier after barrier after barrier, there's only so much one can take before you just start looking elsewhere, which is what we've done."

The bakery has been given its marching orders by Borough Market. Picture: LBC

The baker vented his frustration last month after he claimed the bakery had been given marching orders, branding the decision 'devastating'. Insisting the ousting from Borough Market would culminate in the loss of around 83 jobs, the baker has now taken to social media to reveal that a deal has now been reached with the market - that is also a registered charity. In an update posted to the bakery's Instagram page, the company confirmed they had come to an agreement with Borough Market, saying that “in a nutshell we won’t be leaving anytime soon.” However, he added that the “trust is no longer there” between his bakery and the market.

The bakery, famed for its fluffy sourdough and creme-filled doughnuts, has become a staple of the busy Central London location. The bakery had reportedly been told to "wind down operations" by the market after it announced it's set to open new franchises in New York, alongside outlets in the Middle East and Asia. "Borough Market has informed us that Bread Ahead has to leave the estate," Mr Jones told followers on Instagram. "The reason the charity gave us is that we've been too successful because we're franchised internationally."

However, it appears a deal has now been reached, with Matthew Jones writing: “Bread Ahead is delighted to have resolved its lease and to be staying at Borough Market for the foreseeable future. "We look forward to continuing to bake for the Borough Market community, with our first mince pies of the season arriving on 13th November. “We’re also excited to be opening our first New York bakery on 2nd Avenue in mid-November, bringing a little taste of Bread Ahead to the Big Apple.” Shane Holland, Chair of the Borough Market Trust, said: "Our position on Bread Ahead’s lease expiry is unchanged. Our offer of an extension to 2028 was first discussed in July and has remained on the table throughout our discussions. "We’ll always work constructively with traders when their lease expires to negotiate an exit plan that works for them and their business. "We’re pleased that Bread Ahead have now accepted the extension that was offered to them and we look forward to working with them over the remainder of the lease." Borough Market added: “We’re pleased that Bread Ahead have now accepted the extension that was offered to them and we look forward to working with them over the remainder of the lease."

"Now, I don't understand this," he continues. "I thought being successful was the whole reason for opening a business in the first place?" Alongside Borough Market, the bakery's UK locations include Wembley and Leicester Square, with a new franchise set to open imminently in Harpenden. Explaining his route into baking, Mr Jones said: "I left the school at 15, worked as a chef for 30 years.... I built a business from nothing. "I've never borrowed a penny in my life. I'm bootstrapped to this business," he told his followers.