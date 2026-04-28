'Break out the world's tiniest violin': James O'Brien vs landlord
| Updated: 40m ago
James O'Brien debates with landlords who disagree with Rachel Reeves' proposed rent freeze.
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James O'Brien goes head-to-head with landlords as Rachel Reeves considers a rent freeze amid the Iran war.
0:00 | Caller Richard: Why would I subsidise my tenants?
6:54 | Caller Steve argues tenants don't have to maintain the properties
The Chancellor's proposal is part of a wider cost of living package aimed at reducing the impact of rising food and fuel prices on household budgets.