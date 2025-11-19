Sir Keir Starmer said the breakfast clubs are prioritising communities "feeling the sharpest squeeze" to tackle the cost of living and child poverty

There will be funding for 500 schools to open the clubs from April 2026, followed by another 1,500 in September. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Parents could save up to £450 a year from the rollout of 500 more free school breakfast clubs in deprived areas, the Government has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Primary schools where two in five (40 per cent) or more pupils are eligible for free school meals (FSM) will be able to apply for funding from Thursday to open free breakfast clubs in an attempt to target schools where families are struggling the most with the cost of living. The Department for Education (DfE) has increased funding for the breakfast clubs by 28 per cent for the average school, it said. This comes after unions said during the pilot stage school leaders were telling them the funding wasn't sufficient. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "We're very pleased the Government has listened to feedback from the trial schools and increased the funding for free school breakfast clubs. "Our own research shows that funding levels are the primary concern for school leaders so this increase should certainly help." Read More: Areas of UK where Christmas shoppers expect to spend most and least revealed Read More: October inflation expected to cool in boost to households and Government

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to children during a visit to St Michael's Junior School on April 22. Picture: Alamy

There will be funding for 500 schools to open the clubs from April 2026, followed by another 1,500 in September. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the breakfast clubs are prioritising communities "feeling the sharpest squeeze" to tackle the cost of living and child poverty. "I grew up in a family where every bill mattered, and I know what it feels like for parents trying to make ends meet," he said. The DfE said half a million more children will be served by the free breakfast clubs from April, and they could save parents up to 95 hours in childcare. More than one in three (38 per cent) of parents surveyed during the pilot stage said they find it difficult to give their child a healthy breakfast before school, the DfE said. Schools will receive £25 a day for staffing breakfast clubs, and £1 per child.

The DfE said half a million more children will be served by the free breakfast clubs from April. Picture: Alamy