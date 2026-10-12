Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte, who played Walt Jr on the hit drama, has died aged 34.

The actor's representatives confirmed the news on Monday evening.

Mitte's agents told Deadline: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."

RJ played the son of protagonist Walter White on the show which aired between 2008 and 2013.

The young actor was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three.

He got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Kennedy Suarez in October 2025.

Mitte's last role was in the thriller The Unseen in 2023, in which he played Tommy Olson.

TMZ reported that Mitte died by suicide.

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