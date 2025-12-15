Women over 70 account for nearly half of breast cancer deaths but are not routinely screened for the life-threatening disease, Parliament has heard.

While a large-scale research study is currently investigating the effects of routine screening of women over 70, the results are not expected until 2027.

Her plea came as the Government acknowledged that "too many women are dying of breast cancer", with some 11,500 losing their lives each year in the UK.

Urging an end to the "discrimination" against older women, Labour former minister Dame Margaret Hodge, who now sits in the Lords as Baroness Hodge of Barking, has called on the Government to ensure women continue to be invited to have a mammogram after turning 70.

Pressing the Labour front bench at Westminster, Lady Hodge pointed out that age was a primary risk.

She said: "One in three breast cancers occurs in women aged over 70 but, shockingly, nearly half of breast cancer deaths occur in women over 70. Yet the NHS stops inviting and encouraging women to have a mammogram at 70.

"Given the evidence, can the minister bring the review of the age limit to a close more urgently than 2027, stop the discrimination against older women and ensure that women continue to be invited to have a mammogram after the age of 70?"

Responding, health minister Baroness Merron said the UK National Screening Committee continuously monitored emerging evidence.

She added: "Should robust evidence regarding the extension of breast screening age thresholds become available, the committee will look at it right away.

"In the meantime, a suite of public-facing information communicates to women aged 71 and over that they can have screening every three years if they wish.

"I realise that does not quite meet her request, but I hope it indicates movement to support women aged 71 and over."

Former leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick said: "As a breast cancer survivor, I cannot estimate enough the benefit of breast screening leading to early diagnosis."

Urging the earlier publication of the research findings, Lady Ritchie added: "Women, particularly those over 70, want reassurance about the prevalence or non-prevalence of cancer within their body."

Lady Merron said: "I assure her that action will be taken as quickly as possible."