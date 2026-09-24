It has already established that hundreds of patients have come to harm during treatment in the breast unit at the County Durham and Darlington Foundation Trust (CDDFT)

Hundreds of patients have come to harm during treatment in the breast unit. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Thousands more breast cancer cases are to be reviewed by an NHS trust after it was found women underwent unnecessary or excessive breast cancer surgery.

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Members of a support group for women who underwent unnecessary or excessive breast cancer surgery will attend a meeting where health trust officials will decide how far back cases will be reviewed. It has already established that hundreds of patients have come to harm during treatment in the breast unit at the County Durham and Darlington Foundation Trust (CDDFT). Some 20 women have been found to have undergone unnecessary mastectomies. The trust has apologised and is using specialists from other hospitals to review cases to see if other women underwent unnecessary operations or had otherwise poor care. An extraordinary trust board meeting will be held at Prospect House, Durham, on Thursday, where the scope of a Look Back Exercise will be set. Read More: National Cancer Board reforms in drive to improve faltering outcomes for NHS patients Read More: NHS U-turn gives breast cancer patients access to life-extending drug

Rachel Gray, 41, from Sunderland, who underwent an unnecessary mastectomy when she was 37. Picture: PA

Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google Board papers show that the trust is recommended to back a review of cases going back as far as 2015, working back retrospectively one year at a time. The board documents estimate that this option could take five years to review approximately 4,500 patients’ care. Members of the Pink Justice Network, an online support group for women who have had breast cancer treatment from the trust, will attend the meeting. Nadeen Lister, who runs the 150-strong group with Amelia Green, said members were calling for a public inquiry into what went wrong. She told the Press Association: “When we started the group, nobody was talking about compensation, they just wanted justice for what has been done.” The Look Back Exercise has cost the trust more than £500,000 this year, with staff checking back over records, medical experts reviewing cases and psychological help offered to patients affected.

The board documents estimate that this option could take five years to review approximately 4,500 patients’ care. Picture: Alamy