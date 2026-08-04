Breast cancer screening 'missing 95% of those at higher risk', Cambridge study suggests
The criteria given to GPs to refer women at risk of breast cancer for further tests or specialist care miss up to 95% of patients under 50 who go on to develop the disease within a decade, analysis suggests.
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Identifying those at the highest risk earlier would give medics a better chance at treating or even preventing breast cancer, experts said.
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women under 50 in the UK.
In England, women at a higher risk of the disease are referred by their GP for further assessment and specialist care.
This is based on family history, as well as criteria set by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).
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In England, women at a higher risk of the disease are referred by their GP for further assessment and specialist care.
This is based on family history, as well as criteria set by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).
Researchers from the University of Cambridge analysed data from 1,258 women under 50 who took part in the Breast Cancer Now Generations Study between 2004 and 2011.
It suggests that the Nice criteria miss up to 95% of women in this age group who have a higher-than-average risk of breast cancer, and 95% of women who go on to develop the disease within 10 years.
Using a new risk assessment system, experts identified eight times as many women in the age group who developed breast cancer.
The tool, known as Boadicea, looked at factors such as family history, reproductive history, lifestyle and genetics.
The analysis, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggests that using the Boadicea model for all women under 50 would lead to 26.5% being classed as above-population level risk and referred for further assessment.
This includes almost 35% of women under 50 who develop breast cancer within a decade.
Meanwhile, researchers found the current Nice criteria would result in 1.4% women being referred for tests, including 4.4% who go on to develop breast cancer.