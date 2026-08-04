The criteria given to GPs to refer women at risk of breast cancer for further tests or specialist care miss up to 95% of patients under 50 who go on to develop the disease within a decade, analysis suggests. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The criteria given to GPs to refer women at risk of breast cancer for further tests or specialist care miss up to 95% of patients under 50 who go on to develop the disease within a decade, analysis suggests.

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Identifying those at the highest risk earlier would give medics a better chance at treating or even preventing breast cancer, experts said. Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women under 50 in the UK. In England, women at a higher risk of the disease are referred by their GP for further assessment and specialist care. This is based on family history, as well as criteria set by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice). Read More: Yes, you do need to wear sunscreen. Why are Brits still living in denial about skin cancer? Read More: Cancer testing at home is the future of the NHS