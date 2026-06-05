Researchers said the findings could guide treatment decisions and help more people avoid unnecessary treatment. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Scientists have pinpointed changes in lymph nodes structure which they say could help identify people who are at high risk of breast cancer spreading.

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A study found that the structures of a network that supports the organs could change due to the disease even before doctors are able to spot any cancer cells there. Some changes were linked to a better chance of survival, while others led to a worse prognosis for the patient. Researchers said the findings could guide treatment decisions and help more people avoid unnecessary treatment. In breast cancer, the lymph nodes in the armpit, which play a key role in the immune system, are often the first place the disease spreads to. Read more: Former news presenter Jon Snow reveals Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis Read more: Emotional moment Princess Kate embraces cancer patient who rings the bell to mark end of treatment

A study found that the structure of a network that supports lymph nodes could change due to the disease even before doctors are able to spot any cancer cells there. Picture: Alamy

The new research, funded by the charity Breast Cancer Now, could therefore help identify people who are at higher or lower risk of breast cancer spreading. Dr Simon Vincent, chief scientific officer at Breast Cancer Now, said: "These findings suggest that changes to the structure of the lymph nodes are more than just a consequence of the cancer. "They can also play an active role in helping breast cancer progress. "With one person tragically dying from breast cancer every 45 minutes in the UK, we urgently need research like this so that we can better understand who is most at risk of their cancer progressing and becoming incurable. "Only then we can find ways to stop it. With a better understanding of how lymph nodes change as breast cancer spreads, we could find new targets for future treatments for types of breast cancer that are harder to treat."

The new research, funded by the charity Breast Cancer Now, could therefore help identify people who are at higher or lower risk of breast cancer spreading. Picture: Alamy

Dr Amy Llewellyn and Dr Kalnisha Naidoo from King’s College London, together with Professor Sophie Acton at University College London, studied 331 lymph node samples taken from people with different types of breast cancer and compared them to healthy lymph nodes in people free from the disease. They looked at a unique group of cells within lymph nodes called fibroblastic reticular cells (FRC). The FRC network provides the structure for the lymph node, controls fluid flow and activates different immune cells. The team found that the structure of this FRC network can change even before the breast cancer has spread and the changes were different depending on the type of breast cancer, any spread, and whether someone had received chemotherapy. In the future, these findings could support new treatments, more tailored care and ensure more people avoid unnecessary side-effects. Dr Llewellyn said: "Until now we have not fully understood how and when lymph nodes become altered in a way that allows cancer to spread.