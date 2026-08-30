A new study found that 98% of patients in the group who stopped taking medication had no change in heart function after one year

Most were in their 40s and 50s and would have been advised to stay on heart drugs for life over concerns heart function would decline if they stopped. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

The majority of breast cancer survivors whose treatment caused heart problems may not need to be on medication for life, according to a first-of-its-kind trial.

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The findings would be “hugely encouraging” for thousands of women whose heart health has been affected by lifesaving cancer treatment, experts said. Currently, some breast cancer therapies can weaken the heart, with medication then required to protect it. However a new study, funded by the British Heart Foundation and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Munich, involved 90 women across four hospitals in the UK, whose hearts had recovered after a specific type of treatment for breast cancer. Most were in their 40s and 50s and would normally have been advised to stay on heart drugs for life, primarily over concerns that their heart function would decline if they stopped. However researchers found that 98% of patients in the group who stopped taking medication had no change in heart function after one year, with just one woman developing a problem with her heart’s pumping ability. Read more: Welsh gender surgeries paused amid concerns over referral rates Read more: Teenage rugby lover becomes first in UK to get dissolvable heart implant to save dream of going pro

The new study, funded by the British Heart Foundation and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Munich, involved 90 women across four hospitals in the UK. Picture: Getty

Women who came off the drugs also reported, in questionnaires, a better quality of life. Professor Charlotte Manisty, head of clinical cardiovascular science at University College London and consultant cardiologist at Barts Heart Centre and University College Hospitals London, led the trial, which is published in the Heart Journal. “Modern breast cancer treatment is a remarkable success story. But the damaging effects of these drugs on the heart leaves survivors and their doctors with difficult questions about ongoing treatment to maintain their heart health," she said. “Our study provides the first evidence that heart failure therapies can be safely stopped in survivors whose hearts have recovered, with the support of ongoing close monitoring. “We hope these findings will be encouraging for survivors and their doctors, giving hope for a future free from treatment.”

The results were president at The Annual Congress Of The European Society Of Cardiology. Picture: Getty