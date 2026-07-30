Twelve people have reported breathing difficulties after a suspected chemical leak at a leisure centre in Derby.

Emergency services were called to the centre on Moor Lane, Allenton, at 1:38 pm on Thursday 30 July.

The building has been evacuated as a precaution while crews respond to the incident.

Paramedics are said to be assessing around 12 people who are experiencing "breathing difficulties".

Moorways has told customers it will remain closed "for the rest of today".

In a statement online, it said: "All swimming lessons, water park visits and any other bookings for today are cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Fire crews, police and ambulance teams - including hazardous-area specialists and five ambulances - are at the scene.

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