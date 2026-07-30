Twelve people suffer breathing difficulties after 'chemical leak' at leisure centre
People have been evacuated from Moorway Sports Village following a suspected chemical leak
Twelve people have reported breathing difficulties after a suspected chemical leak at a leisure centre in Derby.
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Emergency services were called to the centre on Moor Lane, Allenton, at 1:38 pm on Thursday 30 July.
The building has been evacuated as a precaution while crews respond to the incident.
Paramedics are said to be assessing around 12 people who are experiencing "breathing difficulties".
Moorways has told customers it will remain closed "for the rest of today".
In a statement online, it said: "All swimming lessons, water park visits and any other bookings for today are cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Fire crews, police and ambulance teams - including hazardous-area specialists and five ambulances - are at the scene.
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A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The leisure centre is being evacuated as a precaution while emergency services deal with the incident.
"At present, around 12 people have been reported as experiencing breathing difficulties and are being assessed by paramedics."
Osmaston Park Road is closed at its junction with Moor Lane, with motorists urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
Firefighters from Ascot Drive, Kingsway and Stapleford stations are at the scene, alongside a specialist Environmental Protection Unit from Stockhill.
They are working with Derbyshire Constabulary and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
A Hazardous Area Response Team, two solo-response paramedics and five ambulances have also been deployed.