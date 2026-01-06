Campaigners have called for the release of 15 gentoo penguins held in captivity

Gentoo penguins' enclosure at Sea Life London Aquarium. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Breeding of penguins held at an indoor enclosure in central London has remained paused following “challenging” conversations over the birds’ future, their owners have said.

Merlin Entertainments, which owns Sea Life London Aquarium, held a meeting with independent experts and animal welfare groups following a campaign against the captivity of 15 gentoo penguins at the riverside attraction a short walk from Parliament. The discussions in December came after 75 MPs joined animal welfare activists calling for the release of the penguins “trapped in a basement without sunlight or fresh air” at the aquarium. Merlin Entertainments has previously said its team of animal welfare specialists and aquarists cared for the penguins in their enclosure every day to make sure they were healthy and thriving, and the enclosure was on the ground floor and not the basement. Read more: Free the 15: Release of penguins ‘trapped in basement’ of London Aquarium demanded by MPs Read more: Chris Packham joins protest calling for London aquarium to free 15 penguins kept in basement enclosure

Protesters, including Dale Vince and Feargal Sharkey, gather outside Sea Life demanding that the aquarium frees the captive penguins. Picture: Alamy

In a new statement on Tuesday, the company said: “The meeting was convened to explore and discuss a range of perspectives and options, including from those who believe a different approach is needed. “The discussion was open, constructive and rightly challenging at times.” It said “meaningful progress” was made in identifying areas for action and additional consideration, ranging from further improvements to the existing penguin habitat to the possibility of rehoming them at another location. “Given the complexity of the issue, further work is now needed to consider possible next steps. “While this is under way, breeding will remain paused, and the ongoing care of the 15 penguins (including two who are geriatric) will remain the priority of the teams looking after them on a day-to-day basis.” There would be “further dialogue” early in 2026, the company added.

