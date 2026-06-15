McCullum said he was initially "bewildered" when he learned what ahd happened before turning to worry

McCullum (right) has said he is worried for his captain Stokes. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England head coach Brendan McCullum has admitted he is worried about Ben Stokes after the captain was left out of the squad for the second test following an incident at a Chelsea nightclub.

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Stokes and his teammate Gus Atkinson broke team protocols as they celebrated victory over New Zealand at Lord's last weekend. The altercation involved Saracens rugby union player Totoa Auvaa, who allegedly threw a punch towards one of the group members and placed them in breach of the team's midnight curfew. There were suggestions that Stokes would resign or even retire in the immediate aftermath but, with no public reaction from the 35-year-old as it stands, McCullum repeatedly focused on his captain's welfare. Read more: England captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson left out of second Test after London nightclub incident Read more: Multi-millionaire banker with royal connections arrested in hunt for notorious 'Putney Pusher'

McCullum was speaking to reporters ahead of the second test. Picture: Getty

Speaking at Monday's press conference ahead of the second test at the Kia Oval starting on Wednesday, McCullum said: "When I first found out about it I was slightly bewildered, if I'm being honest. "Then you go through a range of emotions. You go from being bewildered, on to angry, on to kind of gutted. "But very quickly my overall emotion turned to worry and concern for Ben in particular. Since then it has been about how we support these guys, whilst not overlooking the fact they have not lived up to the standards we have set for ourselves. "For me it’s very much about how we support these guys through the next stage, in particular Ben. That is very much where my mind is at, my worry for him. "What will be will be down the line. Those decisions are not for now. The concern is making sure Ben is fine. "We need to make sure we look after him, rally around him, and in time we’ll get on to those sorts of decisions.

Gus Atkinson (right), was also left out. Picture: Getty