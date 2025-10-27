Brendan Rodgers quits as Celtic boss with Scottish champions eight points behind leaders Hearts
Rodgers has left the club after his second spell after a 3-1 defeat to Hearts on Sunday.
Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager with his side eight points behind league leaders Hearts.
Listen to this article
After a 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle on Sunday, Celtic face an uphill battle to retain the Scottish title and Rodgers has quit his role as a result.
The Northern Irishman's side have lost two and drawn two of their first nine league matches.
Club legends Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney have taken interim charge of the giants as they try to retain their crown.
O'Neill previously managed the Hoops between 2000 and 2005 - winning three Scottish Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups, and a League Cup as well as taking the Scottish side to the UEFA Cup final in 2003.
Read More: New Rangers boss Danny Rohl doesn't care if he wasn't club's first choice to replace Russell Martin
Read More: Record-breaking ex-footballer dies suddenly aged 42 after rare cancer diagnosis
In a statement on Monday evening, the Glasgow club said: "Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.
"The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club.
"Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.
"The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.
"We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly."