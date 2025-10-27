Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager with his side eight points behind league leaders Hearts.

After a 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle on Sunday, Celtic face an uphill battle to retain the Scottish title and Rodgers has quit his role as a result.

The Northern Irishman's side have lost two and drawn two of their first nine league matches.

Club legends Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney have taken interim charge of the giants as they try to retain their crown.

O'Neill previously managed the Hoops between 2000 and 2005 - winning three Scottish Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups, and a League Cup as well as taking the Scottish side to the UEFA Cup final in 2003.

