The Northern Ireland coach faced a slew of dramatic accusations from Dermot Desmond following his second mid-season exit from the SPL champions

The Northern Ireland manager faced a slew of dramatic accusations from Dermot Desmond following his second mid-season exit from the SPL champions. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Brendan Rodgers has been accused of being “misleading, divisive and self-serving” by a principal Celtic shareholder after he dramatically resigned from the club.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Desmond delivered a withering statement in which he accused Rodgers of being “misleading, divisive and self-serving”. Picture: Getty

"When we brought Brendan back to Celtic two years ago, it was done with complete trust and belief in his ability to lead the club into a new era of sustained success," Mr Desmond said. "Unfortunately, his conduct and communication in recent months have not reflected that trust." The former Liverpool manager handed in his notice following a poor start to the season, leaving on the back of two consecutive league defeats, the latest by leaders Hearts which has left them eight points adrift. The substandard results created a toxic environment for Rodgers' final few months in charge, as fans began to turn against key board members amid frustration with the club’s transfer approach and shock Champions League play-off defeat by Kairat Almaty. The board admitted they failed to achieve their aims in the window, after Rodgers had called for attacking reinforcements, which arrived belatedly. However, Desmond had a very different perspective as he expressed “deep disappointment” over recent events. The Irishmen insisted that every player who was bought and sold during Rodgers’ tenure was "done so with Brendan’s full knowledge, approval, and endorsement”. He added that “his later public statements about transfers and club operations came entirely out of the blue”.

The 52-year-old leaves on the back of two consecutive William Hill Premiership defeats, the latest by leaders Hearts which has left them eight points adrift. Picture: Alamy

Desmond added: "He was given final say over all football matters and was consistently backed in the recruitment process — including record investment in players he personally identified and approved. "When his comments were made publicly, I sought to address them directly. Brendan and I met for over three hours at his home in Scotland to discuss the issue. "Despite ample opportunity, he was unable to identify a single instance where the club had obstructed or failed to support him. The facts did not match his public narrative. "Regrettably, his words and actions since then have been divisive, misleading, and self-serving. "They have contributed to a toxic atmosphere around the club and fuelled hostility towards members of the executive team and the board." Celtic announced Rodgers had “tendered his resignation” and left with “our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success”. Former boss Martin O’Neill and ex-Celtic player Shaun Maloney have now been put in temporary charge. Rodgers won 11 trophies with Celtic either side of a spell at Leicester and returned to Glasgow in the summer of 2023 with the intention to repair his relationship with fans and make progress in Europe.

Former boss Martin O’Neill and ex-Celtic player Shaun Maloney have been put in temporary charge following Rodgers’ second mid-season exit. Picture: Alamy