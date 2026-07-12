England coach Brendon McCullum has been sacked. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Brendon McCullum has left his role as England men’s Test head coach but will remain in charge of the white-ball teams, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

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McCullum has paid the price for a poor run of red-ball form with a 4-1 defeat in last winter’s Ashes followed by a 2-1 home loss to New Zealand last month, which occurred amid the backdrop of another off-the-field incident under the watch of the Kiwi coach. Ben Stokes announced his international retirement midway through defeat at Trent Bridge and that will prove the final Test of McCullum’s England red-ball tenure. It started in extraordinary fashion in 2022 with ‘Bazball’ taking the cricket world by storm. England’s bold and fresh attack-minded approach under McCullum and Stokes led to 3-0 series wins over New Zealand and in Pakistan, where 500 runs were scored in one day, before a thrilling 2-2 home Ashes in 2023, but the trajectory soon changed. A 4-1 thumping in India two years ago exposed England’s stubborn and at times naive mantra and along with multiple disciplinary issues, McCullum has lost his Test role months after the overseas Ashes were lost in 11 days during an abject tour of Australia. It leaves England in need of a new head coach and captain for red-ball cricket. Richard Gould, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s chief executive officer, said: “Brendon breathed new life into England men’s Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories and we’re grateful for all he has given to the role. “We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in the Ashes next summer.”

Brendon McCullum, head coach of England, participates in the pre-game warm-up session in Nottingham. Picture: Getty

Rob Key had faced scrutiny after a 4-1 loss to Australia but while Stokes and now McCullum have left their roles, he believes the red-ball set-up are “poised to achieve great things” on the foundations set by two figures which have left a mark on Test cricket. “Some of England’s most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon’s leadership of the Test team,” Key said. “It’s been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England men’s teams for years to come. “He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things.” This news occurred the day after England’s T20 team thrashed India by a 56-run margin at Ageas Bowl to seal a 4-0 Vitality Series win under McCullum. McCullum, who took on the white-ball role in 2024 and will remain in charge of the one-day set-up, won 25 of his 44 Tests and said that while he was “gutted” to leave the Test role, he “respects” the decision to make a change. “I’ve absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. There’ve been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that’s all part of taking on a challenge like this,” he said. “It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey. “Of course I’m gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I’ve got to the white-ball teams and helping England keep moving forward. “I wish the Test team nothing but success. There’s a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they’re a special bunch of lads. “I’ll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they’ll continue to make people proud.”

McCullum during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds. Picture: Alamy