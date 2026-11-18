Brent Cross Shopping Centre was closed today after an "electrical incident" that led to a man being rushed to hospital.

Most of the shops were closed, although John Lewis and Fenwick were still accessible.

The mall in north west London, which was the first out-of-town shopping centre in the UK when it opened, reported the incident at 5am on Wednesday.

When did the centre close, and when will it reopen?

Brent Cross Shopping Centre has said it is "closed until further notice" and will not open for the rest of Wednesday.

“We expect the main centre will be closed for the rest of the day. We apologise for any inconvenience and will share further information when available,” the centre said in a statement on social media.

As of 4pm on Wednesday, the centre had not said when it would reopen, and it is likely to publish another statement on Thursday morning.

While the main centre was closed, John Lewis and Fenwick, which could be accessed from external doors, remained open.

What was the cause of the centre's closure?

Emergency services were called out at around 5am "to reports of an incident" and took a man to a major trauma unit.

The London Ambulance Service did not elaborate, but local councillor Alex Prager said it was "due to a health and safety incident involving an electrical item" and said there was no security threat.