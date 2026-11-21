A man in his 40s has died after an incident at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north west London.

The man was reportedly installing Christmas lights early on Wednesday morning when emergency services were called.

The man was taken to hospital but sadly died the following day, the Metropolitan Police said.

The shopping centre was closed for the day after the incident but has now re-opened.

An investigation into the circumstances of his death had been launched and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.