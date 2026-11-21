Worker dies putting up Christmas lights at Brent Cross shopping centre
A man in his 40s has died after an incident at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north west London.
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The man was reportedly installing Christmas lights early on Wednesday morning when emergency services were called.
The man was taken to hospital but sadly died the following day, the Metropolitan Police said.
The shopping centre was closed for the day after the incident but has now re-opened.
An investigation into the circumstances of his death had been launched and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 5.11am on Wednesday, November 18 to reports that a man had been seriously injured while carrying out work at a shopping centre in Prince Charles Drive, NW4.
"Officers attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the man died in hospital on Thursday, November 19."His next of kin have been informed.
"Detectives have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death and enquiries are ongoing.
"The Health and Safety Executive and Barnet Council's Health and Environmental Safety Team have been kept informed."