Brent Cross Shopping Centre 'closed until further notice' due to 'incident involving electrical item' - as man rushed to hospital
The north-west London mall has said it is "closed until further notice"
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A man has been rushed to hospital following an "incident involving an electrical item" at a shopping centre in north London.
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Brent Cross Shopping Centre said it was shut on Wednesday morning and would remain "closed until further notice".
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said they sent crews and paramedics to the site just after 5 am on November 18.
They treated a man at the scene before taking him to hospital.
According to local media, a note on the door of the shopping centre states: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brent Cross will be closed until further notice.”
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Local councillor Alex Prager said the shopping centre had been closed "due to a health and safety incident involving an electrical item".
He added: “The incident is not security-related, and there is no wider threat to public safety.”
Further details around the circumstances of the incident are not yet clear.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:09 am today (18 November) to reports of an incident at Brent Cross Shopping Centre, Hendon, NW4.
“We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic.“The first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes.
“We treated a patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”