A man has been rushed to hospital following an "incident involving an electrical item" at a shopping centre in north London.

Brent Cross Shopping Centre said it was shut on Wednesday morning and would remain "closed until further notice".

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said they sent crews and paramedics to the site just after 5 am on November 18.

They treated a man at the scene before taking him to hospital.

According to local media, a note on the door of the shopping centre states: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brent Cross will be closed until further notice.”

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