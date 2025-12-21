A man shot dead in London has been named by police as they appealed for information to assist their murder investigation.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information, witnesses and dashcam footage to assist their investigation into Mr Whyte’s death and said they are particularly keen to hear from a small group of people who were nearby when the shooting happened.

On Sunday, the force named 55-year-old Simon Whyte as the victim who died at the scene in Brent, despite the efforts of police and the London Ambulance Service.

Officers were called at 9.35pm on Friday to reports of a shooting on West End Close in Stonebridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John from the Met’s specialist crime team said: “There’s no doubt this incident will cause concern in the local community and more widely, but we have increased patrols in the area.

“I’d like to reassure the public that our investigation remains a priority.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information, including dashcam footage, that will assist us with our enquiries to contact us at the earliest opportunity.

“We also believe there was a large group of people congregated nearby at the time the incident happened, and we are keen to hear from them.”

Mr Whyte’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the force said on Sunday afternoon that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8120/19DEC25 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.