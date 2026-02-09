Brenton Tarrant, 35, is attempting to overturn his guilty pleas for attacking two mosques in Christchurch in 2019.

By Jacob Paul

A white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 has said he was "irrational" when he pleaded guilty - in a fresh bid to ⁠overturn his conviction.

Brenton Tarrant, 35, appeared in court in Wellington via a video link on Monday to give evidence as part of an attempt to reverse his guilty pleas and get a new trial. The Australian national is responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history, after he attacked two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers using military-style semi-automatic weapons in 2019. He filmed the killings with a head-mounted camera and live-streamed them on Facebook. Tarrant previously admitted to the murder of 51 people, attempted murder of another 40 people and one charge of terrorism. But today, he claimed he "did not have the mind-frame or mental health required to be making informed decisions at that time." Read more: Children among four dead in mass shooting at birthday party in California Read more: Inquiry into New Zealand’s worst mass shooting examines police response times

He said: "I think the issue is, did I really know what I wanted to do or what would be a good idea? No, I didn't actually. "I was making choices, but they were not choices made ‍voluntarily and they were not choices made rationally due to the (prison) conditions." The Court of Appeal will now check if Tarrant was incapable of making rational decisions when he entered his pleas "as a result of the conditions ‌of his imprisonment, which he says were torturous and inhumane", court documents show. During his four-day sentencing hearing in 2020, 90 survivors and family members recounted the horror of the attacks and the trauma they continue to feel. Others called him a "monster, a coward and a rat." Some sung verses from the Quran or addressed him in Arabic, while a few spoke softly and said they forgave him.

