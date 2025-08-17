BrewDog beers have been pulled by almost 2,000 British pubs in a major blow to the brewing firm, which was forced to shut 10 of its own pubs just weeks ago.

Figures show that BrewDog’s signature beer, the Punk IPA, was pulled from 1,980 boozers in the last two years.

It is understood that the brewer now relies on just one large pub chain that still backs the brand, as insiders warn the Punk IPA might not survive if it loses that support.

Confidential pub industry data seen by The Telegraph shows the company’s draught range has disappeared from around 1,860 pubs in just two years – wiping out more than a third of its UK distribution.

The Punk IPA is the hardest hit, losing its spot at 1,980 pubs since 2022 - a 52.3% drop - as landlords slim down their beer ranges and punters shift towards rival brands such as Camden Town and Beavertown.

An industry source told the newspaper that BrewDog was “losing taps in the [pub and bar trade] like you wouldn’t believe” as its competitors gain popularity.

Most of the losses have come from large pub groups, which traditionally provided a steady revenue stream for BrewDog.

Their retreat leaves the Scottish brewer increasingly reliant on JD Wetherspoon, whose 794 pubs now represent a big share of its remaining draught sales.

“If they ever lost the JD Wetherspoon deal, then that’s Punk IPA done as a [pub trade] product,” an industry insider said.

It comes amid a turbulent period for the brewer, which closed 10 of its bars at the end of last month - including its first ever venue in Aberdeen.

Chief executive James Taylor told staff the closures are part of a refresh of its estate, partly in response to "rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures" on the sector.