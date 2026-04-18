Scottish brewer BrewDog has left almost £20 million in unpaid bills to hundreds of UK businesses after collapsing last month, administrators have revealed.

A report by AlixPartners shows nearly 500 businesses are owed money – ranging from coffee shops, bakeries and laundry firms to councils, lawyers and major sports venues.

Those listed include West Ham United, Marylebone Cricket Club, the University of Manchester and dozens of businesses near BrewDog’s Aberdeenshire base.

The Ellon-based brewer had debts of more than £500 million when it was sold in March to US drinks group Tilray in a £33 million deal.

Administrators said the unpaid bills affected both small local suppliers and major national and international firms.

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