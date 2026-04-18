Brewdog leaves £20m in unpaid bills to hundreds of UK businesses
The collapse of the brewer led to 440 redundancies and the immediate closure of 38 bars
Scottish brewer BrewDog has left almost £20 million in unpaid bills to hundreds of UK businesses after collapsing last month, administrators have revealed.
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A report by AlixPartners shows nearly 500 businesses are owed money – ranging from coffee shops, bakeries and laundry firms to councils, lawyers and major sports venues.
Those listed include West Ham United, Marylebone Cricket Club, the University of Manchester and dozens of businesses near BrewDog’s Aberdeenshire base.
The Ellon-based brewer had debts of more than £500 million when it was sold in March to US drinks group Tilray in a £33 million deal.
Administrators said the unpaid bills affected both small local suppliers and major national and international firms.
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Among the largest sums owed are £3 million to Ardagh Metal Packaging, £1.6 million to ARR Craib Transport and £1.2 million to Ball Beverage Packaging.
Marylebone Cricket Club, which owns Lord’s, is owed £420,000, while Aberdeenshire Council is owed £238,000 and North Lanarkshire Council £87,000.
Smaller creditors include Aberdeenshire coffee roaster Coffee Apothecary, owed £8,000, Edinburgh caterer A Crolla & Son, owed £7,000, and Edinburgh laundry firm Suds R Us, owed £900.
Centre Parcs is owed £7,000, West Ham United £7,000 and the University of Manchester £14,000.
Last month's collapse led to 440 redundancies, while 736 staff transferred to Tilray as part of the sale of BrewDog’s brand and UK operations.
Eleven bars were retained, but 38 closed immediately.
Tilray has said it wants to restore BrewDog to its former valuation of more than $1 billion.
Its chairman, Irwin D Simon, said the company was taking “decisive steps” to reinvest in the brand, innovation and brewpubs.
BrewDog was founded in 2007 by James Watt and Martin Dickie, and at its peak operated four breweries and around 100 bars worldwide.
Watt said he was “heartbroken” by the collapse and apologised to staff and investors.