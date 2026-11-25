Theresa May has warned of "years of negotiations and uncertainty" if Andy Burnham tries to rejoin the EU.

The former Prime Minister told Tonight with Andrew Marr that attempting to reverse Brexit would undermine people's faith in democracy.

Last week, Burnham secured a "reset deal" with Brussels, focused on food and migration.

When probed by Marr on the PM's claim that the single thing he can do to get growth back most effectively is to reverse Brexit and rejoin the EU.

She answered: "What he's going to end up with is years of negotiation, years of uncertainty for business, businesses not wanting to invest in the UK because of that uncertainty, and government mired in those negotiations.

"More than any other former prime minister, I lived through a significant period of negotiation with the European Union. I saw what it did in Parliament, the rancour that came and of course there were deep divisions in our society and in our country.

She reiterated that she doesn't think "we should be bringing that back".

"I think we should be saying that we did Brexit, we voted for it, we did it. Let's actually look to the future and not try to recreate the past."