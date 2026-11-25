Theresa May warns of 'years of negotiations and uncertainty' if Burnham tries to rejoin EU
The former Prime Minister told LBC that attempting to reverse Brexit would undermine people's faith in democracy.
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Theresa May has warned of "years of negotiations and uncertainty" if Andy Burnham tries to rejoin the EU.
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The former Prime Minister told Tonight with Andrew Marr that attempting to reverse Brexit would undermine people's faith in democracy.
Last week, Burnham secured a "reset deal" with Brussels, focused on food and migration.
When probed by Marr on the PM's claim that the single thing he can do to get growth back most effectively is to reverse Brexit and rejoin the EU.
She answered: "What he's going to end up with is years of negotiation, years of uncertainty for business, businesses not wanting to invest in the UK because of that uncertainty, and government mired in those negotiations.
"More than any other former prime minister, I lived through a significant period of negotiation with the European Union. I saw what it did in Parliament, the rancour that came and of course there were deep divisions in our society and in our country.
She reiterated that she doesn't think "we should be bringing that back".
"I think we should be saying that we did Brexit, we voted for it, we did it. Let's actually look to the future and not try to recreate the past."
"Accept that Brexit happened. We need to move on."@Theresa_May delivers a 'simple' message to Andy Burnham... pic.twitter.com/XceTFqaa9s— LBC (@LBC) November 25, 2026
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Marr then probed her on if reversing the vote would undermine faith in democracy.
"Well, I think it would, because people have to be able to trust that when they're asked an opinion, that actually the government, the people in charge, are going to listen to that.
"So people were asked, should we stay in the European Union or should we leave the European Union?"
She added that although the margin was close, it was "decisive".
"More than 50% of people said we should leave," she went on.
"I think if we now say to them - which is what I think the government and Andy Burnham are sort of thinking about doing - about patting them on the head and said, well, you know, you know, you voted that way. Actually, that was the wrong answer. So let's have another go. Let's come back at it and see if you can come up with what we, the politicians, think is the right answer."
She said that would increase people's "lack of trust and lack of faith in democracy".
Baroness May then added: "I worry that every time there is something that increases people's lack of trust in democracy, it starts to erode the system."
Baroness May added that going back in would be "at a price".
"What is the EU that the UK in that circumstance would be looking to rejoin? Because the EU has changed and will change in the future."