Burnham's new EU deal negotiations stall in row over tuition fees
The EU wants the UK to agree to allow European students to be able to study at British universities for the same price as domestic students.
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Andy Burnham's new UK-EU deal was held up this morning with European officials threatening to pull the plug in a row over tuition fees.
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The Prime Minister is in Brussels to finalise agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme which could open the doors to around 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK.
Mr Burnham said the deal would be “good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe”, and claimed it would deliver an economic boost by adding 0.5% to gross domestic product (GDP).
But demands from the European Union to cut the fees faced by students from member states studying in the UK to the same level as domestic undergraduates could block the deal coming into effect.
That would mean a cut from fees of up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities.
A six-month deadline has been put on talks to reach a deal on fees, with the prospect that other elements of the agreement might not be implemented until a solution is found.
An EU official said the agreements would have to “come into force in a balanced way”.
The source added: “I think this is an important element, so let’s hope that everything can go ahead.”
Today, No10 insisted talks were "ongoing".
A source told LBC: “Today we’ve landed huge agreements that will cut costs for businesses, help keep prices down in the shops and make it easier for our young people to travel and study abroad.
"Those are a done deal, and we’ll bring forward the relevant updates to parliament next week.”
“Beyond the deal we’re going to keep talking *about other areas of cooperation, including made in Europe, tuition fees and channel cooperation. Those talks are ongoing.”
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