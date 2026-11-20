Andy Burnham's new UK-EU deal was held up this morning with European officials threatening to pull the plug in a row over tuition fees.

The Prime Minister is in Brussels to finalise agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme which could open the doors to around 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK.

Mr Burnham said the deal would be “good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe”, and claimed it would deliver an economic boost by adding 0.5% to gross domestic product (GDP).

But demands from the European Union to cut the fees faced by students from member states studying in the UK to the same level as domestic undergraduates could block the deal coming into effect.

That would mean a cut from fees of up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities.

A six-month deadline has been put on talks to reach a deal on fees, with the prospect that other elements of the agreement might not be implemented until a solution is found.

An EU official said the agreements would have to “come into force in a balanced way”.

The source added: “I think this is an important element, so let’s hope that everything can go ahead.”