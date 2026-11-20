UK and EU agree to 100,000 visas in youth mobility scheme
Up to 100,000 young people from the EU would be allowed to travel, work and study in the UK per year under a new youth mobility scheme set to be agreed at the UK-EU summit in Brussels.
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Up to 100,000 young people from the EU would be allowed to travel, work and study in the UK per year under a new youth mobility scheme set to be agreed at the UK-EU summit in Brussels, it has been reported.
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The same number of young UK nationals would be allowed into Europe under the scheme, expected to be approved today.
Burnham is set to meet with European leaders in the Belgian capital to sign the deal.
The summit is focused on reaching new agreements between both sides on areas including food trade rules and carbon emissions pricing.
Downing Street has not commented on the details, but on Thursday said talks were "down to the wire".
Reportedly, the EU rejected British demands for the cap to be set at 80,000 people.
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In December, Burnham is expected to set out options for the future relationship, including keeping the current arrangements, joining the customs union or single market, and rejoining the EU.
The Prime Minister is expected to be told that further deals granting Britain access to individual parts of the single market will be off the table once the agreements are finalised, the Telegraph reported.
This comes as businesses have told LBC that additional paperwork, inspections and delays have made trading with the EU significantly more expensive and complicated.
Any proposed agreement on food and agricultural products is expected to form a major part of efforts to reset the UK's relationship with the EU.
For Offshore Shellfish, which farms mussels in Lyme Bay and operates out of Brixham in Devon, Brexit brought exports to a standstill for seven months.
Commercial director Sarah Holmyard told LBC the business was unable to sell into Europe for a time after its waters were classified as Grade B.
"We were actually shut down for seven months in terms of trade, until our waters were reclassified."