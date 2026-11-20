Up to 100,000 young people from the EU would be allowed to travel, work and study in the UK per year under a new youth mobility scheme set to be agreed at the UK-EU summit in Brussels, it has been reported.

The same number of young UK nationals would be allowed into Europe under the scheme, expected to be approved today.

Burnham is set to meet with European leaders in the Belgian capital to sign the deal.

The summit is focused on reaching new agreements between both sides on areas including food trade rules and carbon emissions pricing.

Downing Street has not commented on the details, but on Thursday said talks were "down to the wire".

Reportedly, the EU rejected British demands for the cap to be set at 80,000 people.

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