Brexit cost UK creative industries £208 million and 2,490 jobs between 2022 and 2024, according to research published by the Department For Digital, Culture, Media And Sport (DCMS).

The Economic Benefits Of Touring And The Impact Of EU Exit report also said the decline in touring by British musicians in Europe is estimated to have resulted in losses of £1.04 billion in EU member state economies – with smaller and mid-scale touring found to have been “disproportionately affected”.

The DCMS report said reducing current touring barriers, introduced as a result of Brexit through policy or regulatory changes, could “generate a range of economic and cultural gains for both sides”.

It said evidence suggested that reduced touring activity as a result of the UK’s departure from the EU had “implications for workforce sustainability, cultural exchange, audience development and future export growth across both the UK and EU”.

Dave Webster, head of international at the Musicians’ Union, Tom Kiehl, the chief executive of UK Music, and Anita Debaere, director of Pearle live performance Europe, said: “This report clearly shows that touring by UK artists and companies across the EU delivers significant economic and cultural value for both sides.

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