Brexit 'cost thousands of jobs and £208 million in creative sector'
The decline in touring by British musicians in Europe is estimated to have resulted in losses of £1.04 billion in EU member state economies
Brexit cost UK creative industries £208 million and 2,490 jobs between 2022 and 2024, according to research published by the Department For Digital, Culture, Media And Sport (DCMS).
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The Economic Benefits Of Touring And The Impact Of EU Exit report also said the decline in touring by British musicians in Europe is estimated to have resulted in losses of £1.04 billion in EU member state economies – with smaller and mid-scale touring found to have been “disproportionately affected”.
The DCMS report said reducing current touring barriers, introduced as a result of Brexit through policy or regulatory changes, could “generate a range of economic and cultural gains for both sides”.
It said evidence suggested that reduced touring activity as a result of the UK’s departure from the EU had “implications for workforce sustainability, cultural exchange, audience development and future export growth across both the UK and EU”.
Dave Webster, head of international at the Musicians’ Union, Tom Kiehl, the chief executive of UK Music, and Anita Debaere, director of Pearle live performance Europe, said: “This report clearly shows that touring by UK artists and companies across the EU delivers significant economic and cultural value for both sides.
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“In challenging times, culture can be a bridge – an opportunity to see the world through someone else’s eyes. We urge the UK Government and European institutions to secure practical solutions for the creative industries and cultural sector at the next UK/EU Summit.”
The trio issued the statement on behalf of the Cultural Exchange Coalition, which is made up of creative businesses, trade bodies and cultural organisations from across the UK and EU and calls for practical action to help British artists tour across Europe.
John Mottram, chief of strategy, communications and public affairs officer at PRS For Music – a royalty collection society for songwriters, composers and music publishers, said the Government needed to take action following the report, which was underpinned by PRS data.
He said: “Behind these figures are real people, songwriters and composers who are being held back by costly red tape, missing out on chances to connect with new audiences, progress their careers and earn a living from performances across Europe.
“We now call on the UK Government to redouble its efforts and deliver on its manifesto commitment to make it easier for UK artists to tour in the EU.
“This would help creators earn a living, bring real value back into the economy and create thousands of jobs across the touring industry.”
Speaking to the society’s M Magazine earlier this year, rock duo Nova Twins said Brexit had made touring Europe “a complete mess”.