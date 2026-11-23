Rishi Sunak has warned Andy Burnham against reigniting the “divisive” Brexit debate, saying it would become an “all-consuming” distraction for the Government.

Asked whether the UK could be back in the EU within five years, Mr Sunak said: “I don’t see that, and I think it’s, as you just mentioned, I think Andy Burnham himself has said he wouldn’t want to go back into Europe when it comes to areas like financial services or technology and that’s because they’re so critical to our future growth.”

Sir Tony Blair, a Labour former premier, on Sunday argued that Britain should only rejoin the bloc if it reforms and allows more technological innovation.

Mr Sunak’s intervention came after Theresa May urged Mr Burnham to “accept Brexit and move on”, and following similar, earlier warnings by fellow ex-Tory leaders Boris Johnson and Lord David Cameron.

The Conservative former prime minister said he did not envisage the UK rejoining the bloc in the next five years, as he became the latest in a string of former leaders to caution against reopening the question over future UK-EU ties.

He also told Sky News in an interview airing in full on Tuesday: “I certainly wouldn’t reopen up this whole debate about rejoining the EU.

“Obviously it’s divisive. But we saw last time around, it was also all consuming.

“So, it ends up being a huge distraction for government.”

During his premiership from 2022 to 2024, Mr Sunak oversaw an improvement in UK-EU relations after the rancour of the Johnson years and agreed the Windsor framework easing post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland – the thorniest outstanding issue with Brussels.

Mr Sunak, reflecting on his tenure in Downing Street in another trailed clip of the interview, said, “I don’t think the country probably saw the best side of me”, putting this down to “partly circumstances, partly experience”.

His Tory predecessor, Baroness May of Maidenhead, whose time in office between 2016 and 2019 was marred by her unsuccessful attempt to execute a Brexit deal, also warned negotiations with the EU consume vast amounts of government time and resources.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “That’s one of the reasons why I look slightly aghast at what Andy Burnham is talking about, further negotiations of going into the EU.

“Also we, as a country, we voted for Brexit.

“When I was prime minister I was very clear, we should deliver on that vote.

“So, I’m afraid my message to him really is… people voted for Brexit. Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on.”

Mr Burnham intends to discuss options for future ties with the EU over the next 12 months, after striking deals at Friday’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme.